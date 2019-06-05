One injured after tractor-trailer rollover in Granville

(Photo Courtesy: Granville Fire Department)

GRANVILLE, Mass (WWLP) – One person was injured in a tractor-trailer rollover on Route 57 in Granville Tuesday night.

According to Granville Police, around 10 p.m. Tuesday the driver of a tractor-trailer was heading eastbound on Route 57 when they lost control. Police said this caused the truck to flip over in the church parking lot near the intersection of Route 57 and Route 189.

Granville Fire Department said there was a small fire under the cab of the truck, which was put out with a personal fire extinguisher and Granville Fire Engine Rescue truck.

They also said the truck was entangled in the utility pole support cables but no power lines fell during the accident.

Police and Fire say the driver suffered minor injuries and Route 189 was closed for several hours to remove the vehicle and repair damage to power lines.

All roads are now reopened.

According to Granville Fire, the cargo was non-hazardous, the parking lot was empty, there were no significant vehicle fluid spills and the fire was put out before it spread.

