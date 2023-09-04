Groton, VT – Vermont State Police are investigating what appears to be a deadly boat accident in Caledonia County. One person was found dead early this morning on Levi Pond in the town of Groton.

Vermont State Police say they were notified around 11:30 p.m. Sunday night about a boat that overturned with three people on board. Police say two people made it to shore with a third still missing.

Search efforts got underway with members of the State Police Underwater Recovery Team locating the body of the third boater in the early morning hours. That person was pronounced dead on scene and the body went to the Chief Medical Examiner’s office for an autopsy.

The name of the person who died has been withheld until State Police notify their family. VSP says, at this time, the death does not appear to be suspicious.