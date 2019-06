SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – One person is without a place to stay after a kitchen fire in Springfield.

Springfield Fire Spokesman Dennis Leger told 22News crews were called to an apartment at 74 Walnut Street just after 4 p.m. Saturday afternoon for reports of a fire.

The Springfield Arson & Bomb Squad determined the fire was caused by unattended cooking.

No one was hurt.

