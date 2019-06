LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – One person is dead after a serious accident on the Mass Pike in Ludlow Friday afternoon.

According to Massachusetts State Police, the accident took place on the West bound side of the highway at the 53.6 mile marker between Exits 7 and 6.

There are heavy delays on the highway and traffic is currently backed up into Palmer.

This is a developing story, 22News will provide updates as they become available.

22News Live Traffic Map