One person injured in Holyoke rollover

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – One person was injured after a rollover accident in Holyoke Wednesday.

According to Holyoke Fire Captain, Kevin Cavagnac, firefighters and police were called to the two-car crash at 1 p.m. at West Franklin and Linden Streets.

Cavagnac said when firefighters got to the area of the crash they found an SUV on its roof with the driver still seatbelted into his seat. Firefighters cut the seatbelt to get the man out of the car.

He was taken to the emergency room with minor injuries, Cabagnac said. The driver of the other car was not injured.

Police are looking into what led up to the accident.