One person taken to hospital after crash with tractor trailer in West Springfield

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) — One person was taken to the hospital after an accident at the intersection of Route 5 and East Elm Street in Springfield Thursday morning.

West Springfield Police Sgt. Joe LaFrance told 22News a pickup truck drove into the back of a tractor trailer at the intersection. LaFrance said the driver of the pickup truck was taken to Baystate Medical Center for facial and leg injuries.

LaFrance said the driver of the tractor trailer was not injured and was able to drive the truck away from the accident.

The cause of the accident is being investigated.