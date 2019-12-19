1  of  3
Breaking News
Springfield firefighters working to put out house fire Reports of multiple shooting victims in Westerly; Schools on lockdown East Longmeadow daycare teacher charged with assaulting a student

One person taken to hospital after crash with tractor trailer in West Springfield

News

by: Kristina D'Amours

Posted: / Updated:
west springfield police cruiser_609055

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) — One person was taken to the hospital after an accident at the intersection of Route 5 and East Elm Street in Springfield Thursday morning.

West Springfield Police Sgt. Joe LaFrance told 22News a pickup truck drove into the back of a tractor trailer at the intersection. LaFrance said the driver of the pickup truck was taken to Baystate Medical Center for facial and leg injuries.

LaFrance said the driver of the tractor trailer was not injured and was able to drive the truck away from the accident.

The cause of the accident is being investigated.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation

22News Traffic Trackers

Trending Stories