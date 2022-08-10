THORNDIKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Firefighters from the Palmer Fire Department were called to report of a structure fire at 3:30 a.m. on High St in the village of Thorndike this Wednesday.

Upon arrival, fire crews discovered a fire in a bedroom on the second floor. As soon as the fire was put out, it was confined to the bedroom.

Three Rivers, Bondsville, Wilbraham, Ware and Belchertown provided additional resources.

According to the Palmer Fire Department, an individual was taken to the hospital for evaluation. Investigations are ongoing to determine what caused the fire.

22News will update this story as more information becomes available.