SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – One person was taken to the hospital after a motorcycle crash on exit 4 of interstate 291 Saturday morning.

State Police desk operator Moran told 22News, around 1:30 a.m. police arrived to the area and found a motorcycle driver with injuries. No other vehicles were involved.

The driver was taken to Bay State Medical Center.

No further information was given on the severity of the injuries or cause of the accident.