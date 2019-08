WESTFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – One person was injured and taken to the hospital after a rollover crash in Westfield Saturday night.

The crash happened on 459 Russell Road just before 11-o’clock. Westfield Police Sergeant Seth Florek told 22News that the car was totaled and the driver was taken to Baystate Medical Center with minor injuries.

No word yet on what led up to the crash. We’ll continue to bring you any updates.