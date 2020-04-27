1  of  2
One police officer dead, one in critical condition after Sunday shooting

BATON ROUGE, La. (WVLA/WGMB) — A Baton Rouge police officer is dead and another in critical condition after a shooting Sunday afternoon in on Conrad Street.

The suspect, Ronnie Kato, 36, was taken into custody after a four-hour standoff during which shots were fired.

The officers were looking for Kato after they suspected he shot and killed Curtis Richardson, 58, Sunday morning at a house on Pamela Drive.

Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy Paul said the officer killed had served in the department for 21 years. The officer in critical condition has been with the department for seven years, Paul said.

Baton Rouge Police Department spokesman Sgt. Don Coppola confirmed the two officers involved were with the department.

Both officers were taken to Our Lady of the Lake Hospital.

Police presence at Our Lady of the Lake hospital where the officers involved were taken
