SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A major milestone in the fight against COVID-19 with one hundred million shots officially administered in the United States.

The federal government reported the milestone Friday evening, just about one third of the country has received their first dose now.

About 58 million people are fully vaccinated, according to new data released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The majority of the people who have gotten one shot are over the age of 65.