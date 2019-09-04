One woman injured after kitchen fire in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) — A woman had to be brought to the hospital after she suffered burns on her hands and legs early Wednesday morning.

Springfield Fire Captain Brian Tetrault told 22News that firefighters were called to 44 Lawton St. at around 1:45AM. When they got there, they found a kitchen fire on the first floor apartment. It was quickly extinguished.

According to Captain Tetrault, the 24-year-old woman who suffered the burns is the only person without a home at this time. She was brought to a nearby hospital.

The Springfield Arson & Bomb Squad determined that the fire started from unattended cooking.