One year later: students look forward to returning to classroom in April

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Whether it was hybrid, in-person or virtual learning, this has been a challenging year for children.

April could be when things get closer to normal for many.

Yosef Silverman is in second grade, and has been learning virtually since the pandemic started. He’s excited for in-person learning to begin again.

“Yeah because I really like playgrounds,” Yosef told 22News.

For Yosef, math lessons have been taught over Zoom and through educational video games this past year. He said he’s liked virtual learning because it’s keeping him and his family safe.

“Kids are absolutely fired up about the possibility and opportunity to be in person,” Governor Charlie Baker said.

The state’s Association of School Committees set April 5 as the date elementary students will return to in-person learning five days a week. April 28 for middle schoolers.

It’s unclear when exactly high schoolers will go back, but Education Commissioner Jeff Riley said it would be some time in April with at least two weeks’ notice.

“I hope to go to school when COVID’s over,” Yosef said.

Since mid-February, about 80 percent of Massachusetts school districts have started offering some form of in-person learning.