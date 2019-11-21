One year since NETA became one of first pot shops to open in Massachusetts

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP)- A year ago, New England Treatment Access, also known as NETA, opened its doors in Northampton as one of the first shops authorized to sell pot for recreational use in the state.

Since then, the state has licensed 33 dispensaries to open in 32 communities.

Three months into recreational sales, Massachusetts had nine stores that sold $45 million worth of marijuana.

According to The Cannabis Control Commission, within the past year, retail marijuana shops have generated just under $394 million in gross sales.

Northampton Mayor David Narkewicz said the experience with NETA has been positive for Northampton overall, and the city has not seen an increase in crime.

“I can’t say there’s been any significant events that have happened near or at the facility. I’ll have to wait till the end of the calendar year to look at the statistics and to see where we really are, but we’re not noticing anything that stands out in relation to the NETA facility,” Northampton Police Chief Jody Kasper said.

Something that residents agree with.

“I live in downtown Northampton I haven’t seen anything bad really, I know some people who live down there who had issues with their cars due to people parking on their street. It didn’t seem like there was any intentional damage or crime,” Northampton resident Emily Boddy said.

The amount of recreational marijuana shops in the state continues to expand.

According to the CCC, an additional 54 retailers have received provisional or final licenses.