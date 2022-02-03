Oneida County COVID-19 update, February 3

BOSTON, Mass. (MassDOT)--The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) is announcing the relaunch of the Baker-Polito Administration’s Municipal Small Bridge Program. Beginning in 2017, this program has invested $50 million through 117 awards and this relaunch expands this direct municipal aid with an additional $95 million to be spent over five years. This competitive grant program will continue providing assistance to municipalities for the preservation, and rehabilitation of eligible municipally owned bridges.

“Since starting the Municipal Small Bridge Program, we’ve been pleased to award over $50 million in total funding to municipalities to ensure that their locally-owned transportation assets are safe and reliable,” said Governor Charlie Baker. “This round of the program will continue to support cities and towns in preserving and repairing smaller bridges within their communities.”