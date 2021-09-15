Oneida County COVID-19 update for September 15th

ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY-TV) – Here are the Oneida County COVID-19 case numbers as of midnight on Sept. 14.
- 87 new positive cases, 24,892 total.
- 750 active positive cases.
- 67% of reported positive cases from 9/1 to 9/7 were unvaccinated.
- 71% of reported positive cases from 9/8 to 9/14 were unvaccinated.
- 4% positivity rate.
- Total infection by age (percentages rounded):
- 10% 0-17 years-old
- 43% 18-44 years-old
- 29% 45-64 years-old
- 9% 65-74 years-old
- 8% 75+ years-old
- Current average age: 39 years-old
- Total infection by gender (percentages rounded):
- 51% female
- 49% male
- 2 new COVID-19-related deaths, 450 total.
- 1,198 are in mandatory isolation & quarantine.
- 54 Oneida County residents are hospitalized.
- 35 unvaccinated/19 vaccinated
- 40 at MVHS
- 10 at Rome Health
- 4 out of county
- 13 of total hospitalized are in the ICU.
- 10 unvaccinated/3 vaccinated
- 8 of total hospitalized are on ventilators.
- 5 unvaccinated/3 vaccinated
- Hospitalization vaccination status by age:
- Teenaged: 1 unvaccinated/0 vaccinated
- 20-29 years-old: 1 unvaccinated/0 vaccinated
- 30-39 years-old: 4 unvaccinated/0 vaccinated
- 40-49 years-old: 4 unvaccinated/0 vaccinated
- 50-59 years-old: 11 unvaccinated/4 vaccinated
- 60-69 years-old: 4 unvaccinated/5 vaccinated
- 70-79 years-old: 4 unvaccinated/3 vaccinated
- 80-89 years-old: 6 unvaccinated/6 vaccinated
- 90-99 years-old: 0 unvaccinated/1 vaccinated
- 66% of Oneida County residents have their first dose of vaccine.
- 61% of Oneida County residents are fully vaccinated.
Updated Oneida County COVID-19 Dashboard: https://hoccpp.maps.arcgis.com/apps/opsdashboard/index.html#/d88f4e10d59d4553b24c3add5abcbb0b.