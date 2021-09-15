Oneida County COVID-19 update for September 15th

BOSTON (SHNS) - Representatives and senators on the Joint Committee on Financial Services got a preview Wednesday of the debate over the labor rates paid by insurers to auto body repair shops that is expected to take place before a new special commission by the end of this year.

The issue has lingered on Beacon Hill for well more than a decade and a previous special commission conducted its own deep dive on the matter in 2008. Still, though, auto body repair shop owners told lawmakers Wednesday that they are reimbursed by insurers at an average rate of about $40 per hour -- which they said is the lowest in the nation -- and pressed for legislation regulating minimum labor rates.