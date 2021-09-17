Oneida County COVID-19 update for September 17th

ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY-TV) – Here are the Oneida County COVID-19 case numbers as of midnight on Sept. 16.

  • 106 new positive cases, 25,142 total.
  • 885 active positive cases.
  • 4.3% positivity rate.
  • 1 new COVID-19-related death, 453 total.
  • 1,634 are in mandatory isolation & quarantine.
  • 53 Oneida County residents are hospitalized.
    • 32 unvaccinated/21 vaccinated.
    • 36 at MVHS
    • 9 at Rome Health
    • 8 out of county
      • 13 of total hospitalized are in the ICU.
        • 10 unvaccinated/3 vaccinated
      • 7 of total hospitalized are on ventilators.
        • 5 unvaccinated/2 vaccinated

Updated Oneida County COVID-19 Dashboard: https://hoccpp.maps.arcgis.com/apps/opsdashboard/index.html#/d88f4e10d59d4553b24c3add5abcbb0b.

