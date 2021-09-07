Oneida County COVID-19 update for September 7th

(WWLP) - The Registry of Motor Vehicles will offer a variety of new services statewide this month that will be convenient for staff and customers as well as keep them safe during the pandemic.

Beginning September 20, the RMV will reopen its Attleboro Service Center for in-person services by appointment. In addition, 21 statewide Service Center locations will offer appointments for in-person vehicle and driver services, walk-in visits, and business-to-business needs.