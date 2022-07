ROME, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office has reported that there is a suspicious item located on Golf Course Rd. between State Route 46 and Fish Hatchery Rd. in Rome.

The road is closed until further notice and the public is encouraged to stay clear of the area until it is safe.

Eyewitness News will update this story with new information as it is released.