SOUTHWICK, Mass. (WWLP) - Southwick Chief of Police Kevin Bishop received a gesture of thanks from the students, faculty and staff at Southwick Regional High School.

Chief Bishop has worked hard throughout the COVID-19 pandemic to make sure the students, especially seniors have happy memories, despite the obstacles of the past 15 months. For the Class of 2020 and the Class of 2021, Chief Bishop organized and participated in a senior drive-around parade to celebrate the students' accomplishments.