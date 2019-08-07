Breaking News
Holyoke Police, Hampden DA investigating body found near Scott Tower

Online program to protect your child while on the internet

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Photo: National Center for Missing & Exploited Children

(WWLP) – A national organization is launching an online program to ensure your child’s safety while they’re on the internet. 

The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children announced plans to launch “Into the Cloud,” a new online safety product for children in grades K-5. The online program includes an animated web series and video game. 

It will use data from actual NCMEC CyberTipline reports, with each episode focusing on a different element of online safety, from strategies for handling cyberbullying to recognizing and reporting unsafe or inappropriate interactions and content. 

“Into the Cloud” presents important safety information on an age-appropriate and entertaining manner.

National Center for Missing & Exploited Children

All the resources are free. Click here for the first two episodes

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation
LIVE NOW /
Watch 22News at 11:00 p.m.

Trending Stories

Love Your Pet

More Love Your Pet