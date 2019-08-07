Online program to protect your child while on the internet

(WWLP) – A national organization is launching an online program to ensure your child’s safety while they’re on the internet.

The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children announced plans to launch “Into the Cloud,” a new online safety product for children in grades K-5. The online program includes an animated web series and video game.

It will use data from actual NCMEC CyberTipline reports, with each episode focusing on a different element of online safety, from strategies for handling cyberbullying to recognizing and reporting unsafe or inappropriate interactions and content.

“Into the Cloud” presents important safety information on an age-appropriate and entertaining manner. National Center for Missing & Exploited Children

All the resources are free. Click here for the first two episodes.