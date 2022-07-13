BOSTON (WWLP) – The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) is holding an online public meeting to share information and get input from the public on the Northern Tier Passenger Rail Study.

MassDOT is looking into the viability of passenger rail service from North Adams to Greenfield and Boston. Topics for the meeting include the study’s background, a review of the existing conditions analysis, and seeking feedback on issues and opportunities along the corridor.

The meeting will be held on Thursday, July 14, at 6:00 p.m. via Zoom. Information and the registration link can be found on the study website under Upcoming Events. Once registered, persons will receive a confirmation email from Zoom with information about joining the webinar.