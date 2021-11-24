Online vaping retailers to pay more than $145,000 to Vermont

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — Eight online sellers of electronic cigarettes will pay a total of more than $145,700 in civil penalties to Vermont in settlements for violations of the state’s delivery sales ban and its Consumer Protection Act, Vermont Attorney General T.J. Donovan said Tuesday.

It became illegal to sell electronic cigarettes and related “vaping” products over the internet to Vermont consumers on July 1, 2019. The settlements resolve claims that the sellers sold electronic cigarettes, e-liquids, or other tobacco paraphernalia to individual consumers.

“My office will bring enforcement actions against any retailer who continues to ship vaping products to individual Vermonters,” Donovan said in a statement.

The delivery sales ban in 2008 made it illegal to ship cigarettes, roll-your-own tobacco, little cigars, or snuff, ordered or bought by phone, mail order, or over the internet, to anyone in Vermont other than a licensed wholesaler dealer or retailer, the attorney general’s office said. The law was expanded to include tobacco substitutes in 2019.

The Vermont attorney general’s office has reached settlements with 21 online sellers of electronic cigarettes, totaling $618,250 since December 2020, the office said.