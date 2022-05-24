SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – This recent surge in cases hasn’t reached the levels we saw in January but there could be signs that trends are heading in a better direction.

Doctor Paez, with Baystate Health, said this most recent COVID surge could be showing signs that it’s leveling off. He’s basing that off of hospitalizations over the last five days. He said it’s mostly remained close to 100 at Baystate.

That includes people hospitalized for COVID as well as people who are in the hospital for another reason and happen to test positive. He also said case levels are starting to show a decline in the statewide data but this is early on in this trend, so only time will tell if this surge is coming to an end.

Doctor Armando Paez Chief of the Division of Infectious Diseases at Baystate Health, speaks about vaccines and boosters. This is a benefit and also of course the natural immunity from the previous omicron surge.

Doctor Paez said if you have a higher risk for severe illness of COVID you should take those precautions like masking and if you are around people who are at higher risk, taking those precautions as well can be important.