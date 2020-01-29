Open burning season is underway in Massachusetts

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Open burning season in Massachusetts runs from January 15th to May 1st. Open burning is not allowed in Chicopee, Holyoke, Springfield and West Springfield.

If you’re city or town does allow burning you need to first get a permit from your local fire department. Burning is only allowed between the hours of 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.

“If you are burning it has to be 50 feet from any dwelling or building,” said Agawam firefighter/paramedic Mike Largay.

You should also have a garden hose or fire extinguisher nearby.

You’re allowed to burn materials like brush and forestry debris. You are not permitted to burn grass, hay, leaves or stumps.

The weather conditions are also very important in determining whether or not you’ll be able to burn.

“You have to call beforehand and if it’s windy, excessively dry or the air quality is poor then you are not allowed to burn,” said Mike Largay.

Burning early in the season is usually better. The wetter ground and snow helps prevent fires from spreading.

Never use gasoline, kerosene or any other flammable liquid to start a fire. And remember if you’re open burning and the fire gets out of control, call the fire department immediately.