SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) — The Art for the Soul Gallery in Springfield hosted an opening reception on Sunday night for ‘All Decked Out’, an art show and fundraiser featuring skateboard decks designed by artists.

“Giovanni was twenty-five years old. He died from a brain injury that caused him to have a seizure. His passions in life were shredding and painting. I met Rosemary, we talked about our losses, connected, and decided to forge a project together to bring awareness to Springfield; to help the youth understand the importance of helmets, to bring an awareness of skateboarders to Springfield also, the community and how it’s a positive thing, and then incorporated the art along with it. And this is where we are,” expressed ‘All Decked Out’ Organizer, Annie Cordero.

“Getting this opportunity to have my art shown and to have people see it, and even sell it, which was really exciting, that just feels amazing,” said Artist Charlie Gould.

The Artistic Director of Art for the Soul Gallery, Billy Myers explained how the artists were using their talents to give back to mental health nonprofits, “Many of the artists that are here, their first exhibition was Art for the Soul, so that’s why they’re so willing to create these boards. This is a fundraiser. These boards are all given away by the artists; they’ll get nothing from these boards. The money goes to mental health and brain injury.”

Organizers say they hope Springfield creates a skate park. Last year the city said the goal was to create a skate park on Carew Street next to the Boys & Girls Club.