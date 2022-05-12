ORANGE, Mass. (WWLP) – In Orange, the Farmers market officially opens for the season Thursday.
It’s located at the Orange Armory on East Main Street and will be open on Thursdays from three in the afternoon to six in the evening from May 12 through October 20th.
Around 12 vendors will be set up each week with a few new ones for 2022. Cash, cards, and SNAP will be accepted and they are still looking for volunteers to help set up and tear down each week.
According to a Orange Farmers Market news release, the following are what customers can expect when the market opens:
- A full slate of vendors offering the full range of Farmers
Market products. Veggies, flowers, baked goods, annual
and perennial plants, herbal remedies, baked goods, milk
and ice cream, soaps, and craft items.
- We are currently working with several potential new
vendors who have expressed an interest in joining the
Orange Farmers Market. Products include soaps and
crafts, bread and pastries, bowls and boards, and more!
- A firm 3:00 p.m. opening
- Clear markings of entrances and exits to the market and
the vendors.
- Signs, cones, tape, and markings as needed, to control
pedestrian and vehicle flow.
- Music/Entertainment will again be featured at the
Market! Thanks to the Orange Cultural Council for the
grant which supports this program.