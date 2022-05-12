ORANGE, Mass. (WWLP) – In Orange, the Farmers market officially opens for the season Thursday.

It’s located at the Orange Armory on East Main Street and will be open on Thursdays from three in the afternoon to six in the evening from May 12 through October 20th.

Around 12 vendors will be set up each week with a few new ones for 2022. Cash, cards, and SNAP will be accepted and they are still looking for volunteers to help set up and tear down each week.

According to a Orange Farmers Market news release, the following are what customers can expect when the market opens: