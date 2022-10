ORANGE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Orange Fire Department has provided more information about two back-to-back fires Monday afternoon.

Orange Fire crews were at a fire on Mechanic Street and then were called to a home on Bacon Street for a second fire. Fire crews ran to the home where they found a resident, who breathed in too much smoke.

Fire crews were able to put out the fire and find a missing cat. The cause of the first fire was a malfunctioning water heater.