BOSTON (WWLP) – In Boston, if the final days of work go according to plan, riders will once again be able to board trains across the entire Orange Line and on the Green Line starting Monday.

“We’re pleased to add Oak Grove as a permanent regular stop on the Haverhill Line and to make additional stops at Forest Hills going forward,” said MBTA General Manager Steve Poftak. “This is an exciting development that came about following the Orange Line shutdown that we hadn’t previously planned. Thank you to our partners at Keolis for their teamwork during the Orange Line diversion and collaboration on these station and schedule improvements.”

“During the Orange Line service disruption, we welcomed many new riders to the Commuter Rail,” said Abdellah Chajai CEO of Keolis Commuter Services. “We hope that they found their trips to be reliable and convenient and that they will continue to see the Commuter Rail as a great option for their transportation needs.”

MBTA officials tweeted that workers had completed “96% of planned work.” The unprecedented Orange Line closure, linked to maintenance causing safety issues, sought to complete as much work in 30 days, as the T would have been able to complete in five years, of the weekend and evening-only closures.

While crews have replaced track and performed other maintenance aimed at lifting “slow zones” that drag trips out, officials say those areas will continue to operate at lower speeds, until the MBTA ensures each area is “working properly.”

When the Orange Line returns to service on September 19, Commuter Rail will resume its normal fare collection practices, requiring the visual validation of the ticket for the appropriate zone, according to a news release sent to 22News. Zone 2 trains will no longer accept CharlieCards as payment. For passengers, Commuter Rail tickets can be purchased via the mTicket app, at fare vending machines, and at ticket windows at North, South, and Back Bay stations.