Orange residents dealing with storm aftermath, power outages

ORANGE, Mass. (WWLP) – Franklin County was one of the hardest hit areas from the storm Wednesday night. Efforts are still underway to clean up and many are still without power.

Orange police posted online that the majority of the town will go another night without power due to the storm last night, ripping down many utility lines.

We are headed towards sunset and it looks like a lot of us will go another night without power. Just a reminder, if you… Posted by Orange Ma Police Department on Thursday, October 17, 2019

The sound of chain saws and broken branches was abundant around Orange on Thursday.

“Maybe we’ll have it done by the end of the day,” Orange resident, Christopher Leonard told 22News while cleaning up the branches off his car.

Orange experienced heavy rain and wind gusts up to 50-mph on Wednesday night. The north side of town was hit the hardest, with many roads still impassable on Thursday night due to downed trees and wires.

“North side of town is out of power, most of the streets up there are at this point impassable. We’re asking that all residents do not touch the power lines. Stay as far away from the power lines as they can. If there’s a problem if they have a fire or see sparking give us a call,” Orange Deputy Fire Chief, William Gale told 22News.

We met one Orange family whose property and car were damaged by the storm.

“Last night I was dead asleep and heard a big bang, then a second big bang after I had woken up,” Christopher Leonard told 22News.

His car windshield is broken and so are parts of the roof of his home. He said he’s thankful to have glass insurance, although he didn’t expect to use it for storm damage.

But of the biggest damages is the huge tree that came down in their front yard. The tree came completely up from the ground and the uprooting is over six feet tall. Leonard said when they got the house, they never expected the tree to come down.

But when it did, it ripped all their power lines off the house and he’s expecting it’ll take a few days to get them back up.

“Not only do they have to fix the line on the road but they have to fix the line on the house, our cable line, our telephone line. All of them have been ripped out,” Leonard said.

Orange police is asking people using candles to make sure they blow them out before going to bed.

They’re advising residents to not go outside because several areas aren’t accessible due to downed trees, wires, and power outages. But power is back on in the center of town.

Orange Police said the damage is severe enough that National Grid was unable to give an estimate on when power will be restored in an earlier meeting today. But one police officer told 22News the latest update was over two days in the East Road and Barlett Lane area.