Orange shed fire destroys lawn equipment

ORANGE, Mass. (WWLP) – Firefighters in Orange put out a shed fire Monday morning.

According to the Orange Fire Department, firefighters were called to East Road just after 9 a.m.

When crews got to the area they found the homeowner had kept the fire from spreading by trying to put it out with a garden hose. Firefighters were able to put out the fire completely by removing part of the side and roof fo the shed.

However, the fire destroyed a riding mower, a push mower, and a canoe. The shed was also damaged in the fire. Fortunately, firefighters said the homeowner was able to get two motorcycles out of the shed before they got there, preventing them from being damaged.

The homeowner was told about the fire from neighbors, which firefighters said helped minimize damage and saved the motorcycles from being destroyed.

The department said the fire was accidental and is not considered suspicious.