(KMTR/NBC News) – Hundreds of homes in southern Oregon are under evacuation notice as a wildfire burning next to Interstate 5 has grown to more than 11,000 acres.

Nine firefighters have been injured battling the “Milepost 97” fire near Canyonville.

One was hospitalized after being struck by rolling debris.

The fire is currently threatening 586 structures; three homes have been evacuated.

