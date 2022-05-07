SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Compassionate people donated today to the Homeward Vets project, offering furniture and other household items to fill the new homes of Springfield area veterans who were once homeless.

At Stanley Park, members of the Westfield Lodge of Elks, partnered with Homeward Vets receiving donations. David Felty founded Homeward Vets ten years ago, affecting the lives of more than a thousand veterans in transition.

David said, “This means the world to be able to have the key to an apartment or home. That is one thing, but to have it furnished, it makes it a home.”