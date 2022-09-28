SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A local collaboration is addressing the dangers that electrical outlets pose to the safety of children. 22News is working for you on how the joint effort will help prevent avoidable injuries.

Baystate Health, Rocky’s Ace hardware, and Square One teamed up Wednesday to make more people aware of electrical outlet safety. Staff from each of the three entities met up at Square One – an early learning services organization in Springfield – to discuss the troubling trend of electrical burns among children.

Across the country, over 2400 children suffer from severe shock and burns from exposed outlets. That’s why UMass med-student Kendall Burdick prompted this partnership to address the issue.

“Outlet plugs are very small interventions but can save little fingers that are curious and that are eye-level. and so by plugging them with donations like from Rocky’s Hardware, we can make sure that the houses in the communities are much safer for our little ones,” expressed Kendall Burdick, Medical Student, UMASS.

Rocky’s Ace Hardware donated thousands of easy-to-install electrical outlet safety plugs,

which will be distributed among the 500 families that Square One serves. Experts recommend that if you do not have an electrical plug that fits into the outlet, replace the outlet.