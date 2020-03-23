Orion on the move: Space capsule completes testing

(WKYC/NBC News) NASA’s Orion space capsule is one step closer to returning U.S. astronauts to the moon.

For the last four months it has undergone testing as NASA Glenn’s Plum Brook facility in Sandusky. On Sunday, it left for Florida.

The Orion pulled out of Plum Brook, beginning the 40 some mile trip to Mansfield. For a space craft as big as this, some things could get in the way; that’s why hundreds of electrical lines and traffic signals were temporarily taken done or moved so Orion could pass. Some turns were tight, but it made it.

“Super smooth today,” remarked Nicole Smith the Orion Project Testing Manager for NASA Glenn Research Center. “We had a beautiful day to drive, we got so lucky, especially March in Ohio, right?”

“I watched it drive out of the facility and we closed the door behind it, and it was very moving,” stated Smith.

