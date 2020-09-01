Orlando Riddick put on paid administrative leave; MISD appoints acting superintendent

MIDLAND, Texas (Big 2/Fox 24) – Midland ISD’s Board of Trustees voted unanimously Monday evening to send superintendent, Orlando Riddick, on paid administrative leave. The decision, however, does not mean Riddick has officially been terminated or that he has opted out from filing a grievance.

Monday night’s vote allows the board to place an interim in Riddick’s capacity. The board also voted unanimously to appoint Chief Financial Officer, Darrell Dodds, as acting superintendent. The difference between “interim” and “acting” is whether he or she is already a staff member at MISD or if the person is being brought on as a third party.

Legally the board is not required to put Riddick on paid administrative leave, but president Rick Davis says the board believes it is in the best interest of all parties to make this call.

“The return to school plans were not the reason why we provided notice of intent to terminate,” explained Davis. “We believe that if your chief academic leader has not been successful in achieving that improved academic performance before COVID, we don’t think that there’s any reason to believe he would be successful in the midst of the challenges that COVID prevents.”

Board of Trustees will be serving a letter to Riddick, Tuesday, outlining the reasons for his termination. Riddick will have 15 days to file a grievance hearing.