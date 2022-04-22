OTSEGO COUNTY, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Otsego County Office of Emergency Services has issued an update for the City of Cooperstown.

Dry ice and bottled water are still available upon request; please contact Otsego County Office of Emergency Services by calling 607-547-4227.

The armory in the City of Oneonta is closed as of April 22nd.

Clark’s Sports Center will close starting Saturday, April 23rd.

However, the use of showers will remain available to the public until Monday, April 25th.

Eyewitness News will continue to update you with new information as it is released.