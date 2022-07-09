SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Outdoor dining became more popular when the pandemic started, with many restaurants that never offered it before making it a permanent option.

One new restaurant in the pioneer valley, Jackalope’s, has a spacious seating area indoors and outdoors for everyone, especially those who are still COVID-19 conscious. The restaurant’s management says that their priority is to create a clean, spacious and relaxing environment for guests to enjoy their meals wherever they please.

And, now that the summer is here, they have a large outdoor seating area and they are setting up an outdoor bar for guests who want to enjoy the food, the ambience, and the fresh summer breeze.

Johnny Tran, Manager of Jackalope’s told 22News, “A lot of people still aren’t comfortable sitting indoors. A lot of people don’t also want to go too far and want to stay local. So, us having the option of being outdoors and being local, gives the chance for anyone who is not too comfortable with COVID to be able to come inside and be able to enjoy themselves.”

In addition to keeping those seating options; the restaurant also makes sure that the tables

are spaced out, and masks are optional for all guests.