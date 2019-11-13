1  of  3
Over 1,000 bags of heroin seized in Springfield leads to three arrest

News

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – Springfield Police arrested three people and seized 1240 bags of heroin and more than $5,400 after an investigation into the sale of narcotics in a parking lot on Belmont Avenue.

Springfield Police Department spokesman Ryan Walsh told 22News, last Friday around 6:00 p.m. officers saw a drug transaction on the 600 block of Belmont Avenue and followed one of the cars that was being driven by 20-year-old Kenen Monsanto-Maldonado of Chicopee. He parked on Commonwealth Avenue and was arrested by police.

Detectives seized 1150 bags of heroin inside Monsanto-Maldonado’s car as well as more than $5400 that was both on him and inside the car.

Walsh said additional detectives followed the other car involved in the transaction and conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of Plumtree Road and South Branch Parkway where they arrested 41-year-old Nilsa Rosado and 24-year-old Ryan McNamee. Police recovered 92 bags of heroin on Rosado and McNamee.

(Photo: Springfield Police Department)

McNamee and Rosado are both facing a charge of possession of a class A drug and Monsanto-Maldonado is charged with the following:

  • Heroin trafficking -18 grams or more
  • Distribution of a class A drug
  • Operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license

