Over 1,500 bags of heroin seized during Greenfield traffic stop

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Massachusetts State Police seized more than 1,500 bags of heroin during a traffic stop in Greenfield Saturday morning.

According to state police, a trooper pulled over 28-year-old Kenneth Demingware and 26-year-old Kyle Dennis, of Barre, Vermont, on I-91 North near Exit 28 for motor vehicle violations.

After a brief investigation, the trooper allegedly found 1,520 wax paper bags containing suspected heroin with an approximate weight of 30.4 grams.

Both men were arrested and taken to the State Police-Shelburne Falls barracks for booking.

Demingware was charged with the following:

1. Trafficking heroin

2. Conspiracy to violate drug law

3. Motor vehicle operator refuse to identify self

4. Arrestee furnish false name/ssn

5. Warrant

6. Unlicensed Operation

7. Speeding

Dennis was charged with the following:

1. Trafficking heroin

2. Conspiracy to violate drug law

3. Tampering with evidence

4. Litter from motor vehicle

Bail was set at $5,000 for Demingware and $2,500 for Dennis.

