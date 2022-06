(WWLP) – More than 53,000 drivers in Massachusetts will need to have their driver’s license or identification card replaced.

The Massachusetts RMV says their vendor experienced an issue with a printer. In a statement to the Boston Globe, a spokesperson for the department said the cards “lack a certain fraud prevention feature.”

Now 53,000 driver’s licenses and IDs will need to be replaced. New cards began going out to residents Monday. Those who receive new cards can destroy the old ones.