BOSTON (WWLP) – More than 600,000 Massachusetts households receive SNAP benefits. 22News is working for you on when those recipients will soon be seeing an increase.

This week the Baker administration announced a 12% increase to SNAP benefits starting next month. The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program provides eligible residents with monthly financial assistance to purchase groceries.

More than a million individuals in Massachusetts receive SNAP benefits. For those who utilize SNAP benefits, EBT cards can be used at nearly 5,000 stores in the Commonwealth.

Monthly benefits from SNAP will rise by 12%. This comes out to $25 to $30 a person. Those who are receiving the maximum benefit of $250 dollars per month, will now be receiving $281. SNAP caseloads are about 35% higher than they were pre-pandemic.

“It’s pretty well established, that yeah, across the board folks are you know, having challenges, putting food on the table, utilization at food banks is up, and our applications are up, our caseload is up. So yeah, I would say it’s been challenging,” said Mary Sheehan, Acting Commissioner, Department of Transitional Assistance.

SNAP benefits are adjusted yearly to reflect the rate of inflation. They are also calculated in part by the average cost of utilities.

Residents who receive SNAP benefits will continue to receive the pandemic-related SNAP emergency allotments. If you receive SNAP benefits, you will see this increase on your October benefit, some starting as early as tomorrow.