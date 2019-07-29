Overgrown grass a dangerous issue on highways

SPRINGFIELD, Mass, (WWLP) – Overgrown grass on the side of the road can be a safety hazard.

“It’s too high,” said Linda Sullivan of Springfield. “You can’t see the signs, you can’t see anything.”

MassDOT spokesman Patrick Marvin told 22News MassDOT is responsible for maintenance and operations throughout its roadway network. He sent 22News a statement that reads in part,”MassDOT has jurisdiction over nearly 10,000 lane miles of roadways across the Commonwealth and is responsible for maintenance operations throughout its roadway network.”

Sullivan told 22News that she was driving on I-91 and actually missed her exit because she couldn’t see it over high grass.

“I ended up in Agawam and had to come back,” said Sullivan. “I had to get off the exit but just didn’t see the sign.”

If you do see an area on the side of the highway that needs to be mowed, there are a few things you could do. You can contact your local city or town hall, and someone there can let MassDOT know for you. State Senator Eric Lesser also told 22News, you can contact your local lawmaker about the issue. Finally, you can contact MassDOT online.