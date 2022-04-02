LEE, Mass. (WWLP) – There will be overnight construction to repair a guardrail on I-90 eastbound and westbound in Lee and Becket confirmed by the Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT).

The construction will occur at a few sites between Monday, April 4, through until Friday, April 8. This work will be done during overnight hours of 7:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. the next morning. This construction is planned to be completed by 5:00 a.m. on Friday, April 8.

Due to this project, there will be short-term lane closures. As follows, is a list of sites and schedules of the construction:

Lee and Becket

Guardrail repair operations will be conducted nightly on I-90 westbound from mile marker 10.0 to mile marker 17.0 from Monday, April 4, to Thursday, April 7, from 7:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. the following morning.

Lee

Guardrail repair operations will be underway nightly on I-90 eastbound from mile marker 9.0 to mile marker 11.0, on Wednesday, April 6, and on Thursday, April 7, from 7:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. the next morning.

Massachusetts of Department of Transportation assures proper signs will be put in place to assist drivers through such areas of construction. Drivers through these areas are to expect delays, reduced speed, and to be cautious.

With bad weather, the work will be re-scheduled.