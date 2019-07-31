Overnight shooting at intersection of Benton St. and Wilbraham Rd.

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – Springfield Police Sgt. Arroyo told 22News police were called to the intersection of Benton Street and Wilbraham Road at around 12:00AM Wednesday.

Sgt. Arroyo said one person was shot, and they were brought to the hospital.

No word on their condition or whether anyone’s been arrested.

Our 22News crew saw several police cruisers there, as well as a forensics truck.

