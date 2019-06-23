Owen goes back-to-back in the SK Modifieds at Stafford

News

by: Matthew Wiernasz

Posted: / Updated:

Todd Owen in victory lane. Matthew Wiernasz Photo

STAFFORD SPRINGS, Conn. (WWLP) – Todd Owen went to back-to-back in the SK Modifieds on Friday at Stafford Motor Speedway winning the 40 lap event.

Wilbraham’s Glen Reen made a three-wide move in the closing laps of the event as he passed Ronnie Williams and Todd Owen.

Owen would then be on the outside of Reen with six laps remaining. The two cars would run side by side as Owen cleared Reen with four laps remaining.  A pair cautions would come out on lap 38. Owen was able to hold off Reen on the final restart and went on to his second win of 2019 in the SK Modifieds. 

Owen told 22News that the last restart was nailbiting, “Hoping for a good start. Was hoping to keep the 17 (Reen) behind me. Thankfully Ronnie (Williams) gave me a good push on the backstretch to kind of help me out. It was definitely nailbiting for sure until that last corner.”

Glen Reen out of Wilbraham finished in second on Friday night in the 40 lap SK Modified event. He told 22News that it fell their way during the race. 

“We’ll regroup and come back and get them next week,” said Reen.

Ronnie Williams finished third in the 40 lap SK Modified race. He talked to 22News about his race. 

“It is what it is. Kind of messed up on that late restart. Something to learn on and we’ll come back next week and win this 5K,” said Williams.

Stafford Motor Speedway will be back in action this upcoming Friday night with the NAPA Auto Parts 5K 100 lap event for the SK Modifieds.

