Owl found perched in Rockefeller Center tree from Oneonta

NEW YORK (NEWS10) — A small owl was found inside the Christmas Tree in Rockefeller Center on Wednesday. The tree came from Oneonta and was transported to Manhattan on Saturday.

The owl—dubbed “Rockefeller”—is a “saw-whet owl,” among the smallest species in the northeast. It has been taken in by a Ravensbeard Wildlife Center in Saugerties, Ulster County. They said they found out about the bird on Monday morning.

The plan is to return Rockefeller to the wild. Though he came from Oneonta, the wildlife experts say that transporting him there again could likely be traumatic. As an adult owl from a species that finds a new mate and new territory every year, Rockefeller will have the same shot at survival in Ulster as he would in Otsego.

The stowaway was identified and by Ravensbeard Wildlife Center: