Owner of Boston-based companies arrested on investment fraud

BOSTON – The owner of several Boston-based investment companies was arrested Sunday at Logan Airport on charges of operating a Ponzi-like fraud scheme.

25-year-old Tanmaya Kabra, was charged in a criminal complaint unsealed on Monday with wire and bank fraud.

According to the criminal complaint, Kabra conducted business through a company called LaunchByte.IO LLC and several affiliated companies.

United States Attorney Andrew E. Lelling told 22News that Kabra told investors he was a successful serial entrepreneur, venture capitalist, and angel investor in start-up companies.

Offering lucrative and low or no-risk returns on investments, Kabra allegedly lured investors with representations that their funds would be used to foster the growth and development of start-up companies, to prepare those companies for sale, or for other legitimate business opportunities.

In reality, Kabra used the money that he received from investors to pay off existing debts to prior investors in his scheme and to fund lavish personal expenses.