Owners of asbestos company avoid prison in pension case

BOSTON (AP) — The co-owners of a New Hampshire-based asbestos abatement company have been sentenced to two years of probation each for failing to properly pay into their employees pension fund.

Richard Quinn, 58, of Sterling, Massachusetts, and Gary McCaffrey, 66, of Salem, New Hampshire, were sentenced in federal court on Monday to spend the first six months of their probation in home confinement, according to the U.S. attorney’s office in Boston.

They were also fined $25,000 each and ordered to pay restitution of nearly $340,000.

Quinn and McCaffrey owned and operated Salem, New Hampshire-based Absolute Environmental Inc., prosecutors said.

The men, from November 2014 until May 2017, continued to employ nine workers who were not in the U.S. legally even after being notified of their status, prosecutors said.

During this time, they intentionally falsified reports to a union pension plan about the work performed by those workers and failed to make required pension contributions, prosceutors said.

Both men previously pleaded guilty to making false statements to a pension plan covered by the Employee Retirement Security Act.