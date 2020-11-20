Ozark police officer and his wife talk survival and promotion

OZARK, Ala. (WDHN) — Almost about a year ago, Ozark police officer Samuel Yoh was involved in an exchange of gunfire in the line of duty.

I arrived on scene gunfire was exchanged I fired shots at a suspect and the suspect fired shots at me the result of that I ended up getting hit six times. One in my ankle one in my arm and four times in my head.

Since the accident it’s been close to a four-month process for him, his family, and brothers in blue as he was in and out of the hospital for multiple surgeries and therapy sessions.

“They kept telling him sam you may never walk again or talk again you may not go back to work you may need long time care and every time those doctors and those nurses told him he Sam you’re not gonna do this he had the mindset he was a fighter and still is a fighter,” His wife, Missy Yoh said.

Speaking of fighting, Yoh has been in law enforcement for 20 years, and it’s a brighter time a year later as he was promoted to Corporal.

“I got the chance to take the promotional exam through Ozark and passed the written exam went through an oral interview passed that and today I officially got my collar brass and my new badge.

Samuel’s wife Missy says thanks to the Wiregrass community whether you knew him or not for playing such a huge role in her husband’s recovery to see brighter days.

“He was able to see his daughter born and return to work. They didn’t know us, and they wrapped their arms around us, and it’s because of the community and because of the prayers and all of the support that my husband is a walking testimony and God does do miracles,” His wife added.

Police Chief Marlos Walker said the promotion is well deserved he’s responding very well on the job. He’s doing a lot of in-house work right now but he’ll be back on the streets in no time.